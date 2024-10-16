Companies
Temasek to acquire Rebel Foods stake for $180-200 million
SummaryThis secondary stake purchase comes ahead of the company’s planned initial public offering which is likely to happen over the next 12-18 months.
Singapore’s Temasek Holdings is close to buying 20-25% stake in Rebel Foods for $180-200 million, three people aware of the development said, making it the biggest shareholder of the homegrown cloud kitchen chain.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more