Temasek to invest ₹1,200 crore in Mahindra Electric to acquire up to 3% stake

Temasek to invest ₹1,200 crore in Mahindra Electric to acquire up to 3% stake2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Temasek will join British International Investments (BII) as an investor in MEAL. With this investment, Mahindra’s EV subsidiary’s valuation goes up by 15% from up to ₹70,070 crore to up to ₹80,580 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), on Thursday announced that the global investment firm Temasek will invest ₹1,200 crore in its electric vehicle subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MAEL).
