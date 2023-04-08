Temasek unit takes control of Manipal

TPG, an existing shareholder of Bangalore-based hospital chain Manipal Health Enterprises, will sell 11% of its 21% stake, valuing the company at around ₹40,000 crore ($4.88 billion), the people said, requesting anonymity. The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will sell its entire 8% stake, they said, adding that Sheares Healthcare will acquire the remaining stake from the holding entity backed by Ranjan Pai. Manipal Education and Medical Group Pvt. Ltd will retain approximately 31% of the company, and TPG will hold around 10%.