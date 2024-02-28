Temasek-backed ABC Impact bolsters India investment with second fund
Mumbai: Temasek-backed impact investment firm ABC Impact is ramping up investments in India with its second fund. The fund, with a target corpus of $650-750 million, marked the first close at $550 million in January. Around one-third of this amount will be earmarked for social and impact investments in India, Sugandhi Matta, chief impact officer, ABC Impact, said in an interview.