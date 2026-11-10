‘Temple is made for the world’: Deepinder Goyal says doesn’t expect more than 1% sale in India amid debate over pricing

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Temple, the upcoming forehead-worn wellness gadget, has defended the higher pricing of the device, claiming that it was built for the global market and not just for India. Pre-orders for Temple opened on November 1 at a price of ₹85,000.

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According to Goyal, Temple devices will start shipping in early 2027, and customers can expect deliveries within three months of placing their order.

‘Lot of work went into Temple’ “If you are upset that the pricing is too high, I am sorry. There’s a lot of work that went into Temple, and we priced it at what we think it’s worth. If you think its overpriced, you can wait for user reviews to decide if its worth your money,” Goyal said in a post on X.

According to him, Temple is not made for India.

“It’s made for the world. Please check pricing. We don’t expect any more than 1% of Temples being sold in India,” he said.

Why Temple is facing scrutiny? Goyal, who had stepped away from his role as the CEO of Eternal, first introduced Temple in early 2026, when he appeared on an episode of Raj Shamani's podcast. In the days that followed, more details, including the brand name, utility, and pricing, were revealed.

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But in recent days, the device has come under scrutiny on social media by many, including doctors who questioned the evidence behind it.

At the heart of the dispute is whether a wearable attached to the side of the forehead can reliably measure changes in blood circulation inside the brain, and whether the proprietary metrics it generates have been scientifically validated to support the broader health and longevity insights associated with the product.

Support Temple if… Many also came out in support of Goyal and Temple, arguing that Indians should support a game-changing made in Indian innovation. But Goyal played it down and said that people should support the venture only if they want to support early innovation.

“Please do not support us because we are an Indian startup. We want to compete globally. We don’t need/want nationalist support. Support us if you want to support early innovation, which could help you live a better life, and will continue to add more proof to its science over the years,” he said.

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'Did not make medical claims' On the skepticism expressed by doctors, Goyal reiterated that Temple was not a medical device.

“We didn’t make any medical claim. Doctors primarily see things from a medical lens, so they see every claim as a medical claim. I repeat – Temple is strictly a fitness + AI device, and we've made no medical claims. Temple is not proven to diagnose or prevent any disease. It doesn't do anything which replaces the need for you to see a doctor,” he said

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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