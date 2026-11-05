Temple run: hotel chains chase footfalls over big profits in pilgrim centres

Temple towns are increasingly making their mark on India’s hotel map, with the rush to add rooms driven by an unusual business case: high footfalls but not necessarily premium rates or big profits.
Companies across the board say it is about brand visibility as much as it is about earnings in these locations. From bigwigs like Radisson Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to mid-market chains Tamara Leisure Experiences, Alivaa Hotels & Resorts and others like WorldHotels and Summit Hotels & Resorts, hospitality ventures are expanding in destinations such as Puri, Ujjain, Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Tirupati and Katra.