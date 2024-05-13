Temu cools on the US after shelling out billions
Raffaele Huang , Shen Lu , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 May 2024, 06:23 PM IST
SummaryThe Chinese-owned bargain app is looking to reduce reliance on American shoppers as growth slows and scrutiny of TikTok grows.
The bargain app Temu, which has gained spectacular popularity with American consumers, is shifting business priorities beyond the U.S., people close to the company said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less