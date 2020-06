On Saturday, Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms snared investments from global investment firm TPG and PE firm L Catterton. With these investments, the mega telco has so far raised ₹1.04 lakh crore and sold 22.38% stake.

Here's everything you need to know about the company's fundraising journey so far:

1) On 22 April, social media giant Facebook on Wednesday announced investment of ₹43,574 crore into Jio Platforms, the investment will translate into a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms, the largest FDI in the Indian tech sector.

2) On 8 May, US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital unit for ₹11,367 crore.

3) Silver Lake, one of the world's largest tech investors, agreed to invest ₹5,655.75 crore to buy a 1.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

4) On 17 May, General Atlantic, the US investment firm that helped fund Airbnb Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc, has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for ₹6,598.38 crore.

View Full Image All the Jio deals so far





5) In May, Reliance Industries had announced sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to the US-based private equity giant KKR for ₹11,367 crore.

6) On 5 June, Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, will invest ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms. Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

7) On 5 June, private equity fund Silver Lake invested another ₹4,546.80 crore for additional 0.93 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

8) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has taken 1.16 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms for ₹5,683.5 crore.

9) On 13 June, Reliance Industries has sold a 0.93 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to global alternative asset firm TPG for ₹4,546.80 crore.

10) On 13 June, L Catterton, one of the world's largest consumer focused private equity firms, said it will invest ₹1894.50 crore, translating into a 0.39 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

