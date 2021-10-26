Tencent, Ant rebrand NFTs after Beijing’s crypto crackdown

The moves boosted speculation the technology companies are getting ahead of another possible crackdown after the government this year banned all crypto-related transactions and vowed to stop illegal mining. While authorities haven’t called NFTs an illegal business, it’s a grey area in China where any player must tread carefully to avoid unwanted scrutiny. Both Ant and Tencent’s NFTs run on blockchains controlled by the two companies. Outside China, NFTs run on public protocols like Ethereum and are traded freely, and in some cases fetch millions of dollars.