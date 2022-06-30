Tencent, ByteDance implement fresh layoffs amid China’s economic pains

Separately, ByteDance is cutting around 3,000 additional people from its education unit as it faces lukewarm demand in that sphere, current and former employees said. Those cuts come on top of the thousands of employees that ByteDance laid off from the unit after Beijing tightened rules on online tutoring in July 2021. It will retain nearly 1,000 employees in the unit to run businesses aimed at adults and focused on smart devices, the people said.

