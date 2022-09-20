Tencent considers more stake sales to fund share buybacks, future growth5 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 05:42 PM IST
The Chinese internet company recently reviewed a group of likely candidates for divestment
Tencent Holdings Ltd. is looking into shedding more of its huge investment portfolio as the Chinese social-media and videogame company tries to fund a series of share buybacks and refocus its growth strategy, people familiar with the matter said.