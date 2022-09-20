Tencent considers more stake sales to fund share buybacks, future growth

The technology giant, which owns stakes in some of China’s largest internet companies, has recently completed a regular review of its sprawling portfolio and identified its priorities for possible stake sales based on the returns these investments have generated, the people said. Potential disposals could include online real-estate brokerage KE Holdings Inc., food-delivery company Meituan and ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., they added. Tencent is in no rush to execute the divestments, the people said, and it is unclear when they will happen.

