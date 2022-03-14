Tencent faces possible record fine for anti-money-laundering violations

Financial regulators recently discovered that WeChat Pay had flouted China’s anti-money-laundering rules and had lapses in compliance with “know your customer" and “know your business" regulations, among other things, some of the people said. Tencent’s ubiquitous mobile payments network was also found to have allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions such as gambling, the people added. For WeChat Pay, “know your customer" and “know your business" procedures mean it must verify the identities of users and merchants transacting on its platform and the source of funds for those transactions.