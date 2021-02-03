OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tencent fires 100 employees amid corruption investigations
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

Tencent fires 100 employees amid corruption investigations

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 09:57 AM IST Reuters

Tencent said it had reported 40 employees to authorities since it started an anti-graft campaign in the fourth quarter of 2019

Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday named 37 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts and said it has fired more than 100 staff over embezzlement and bribery incidents.

Tencent, China's biggest social media and video games company, said in a social media post that it had reported 40 employees to authorities since it started an anti-graft campaign in the fourth quarter of 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | The Finance Commission doesn’t rock the federal boat

In one case, an employee in its game publishing division sought benefits for outside parties and obtained kickbacks from them, Tencent said in the name and shame post.

Chinese tech companies have doubled down on corruption investigations in recent years, as their valuations and profiles have soared following a tech boom in the country.

The arrest of a senior Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executive in 2018 indicated that a years-long anti-graft drive spearheaded by President Xi Jinping would not spare the country's web titans. Yang Weidong, the president of Alibaba's video streaming service Youkou, stepped down before he was given a seven-year jail sentence.

China's tech companies have since provided regular updates on their anti-corruption measures.

Tencent said on Wednesday it would stick to a "zero tolerance" policy towards unethical behaviour.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout