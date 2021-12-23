Tencent gives investors an early Christmas present

The Chinese internet giant said Thursday that it will distribute most of its stake in e-commerce company JD.com—a slice worth more than $15 billion—as a special dividend. That means Tencent will no longer be JD’s largest shareholder, with its stake due to fall to about 2.3% from around 17%. Tencent has more than tripled its money since it invested in JD in 2014, when the latter went public on Nasdaq. The two will maintain their strategic partnership.