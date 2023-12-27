Tencent, NetEase stocks rebound after Chinese regulator softens crackdown on online gaming
China's video game regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, came up with a more conciliatory tone and approved new licenses for 105 domestic online games for December.
China's Tencent Holdings saw its shares stage a recovery on December 27, the first day of trade, after authorities vowed to make improvements to proposed rules that had sent stocks in video game companies into sharp corrections.
