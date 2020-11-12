Tencent reassures investors spooked by China internet clampdown

The regulations threaten to up-end a Chinese ecosystem long protected from competition by the likes of Google and Facebook Inc. It’s now dominated by Alibaba and Tencent through a labyrinthine network of investment that encompasses the majority of the country’s startups in arenas from AI (SenseTime, Megvii) to fresh veggies (Meicai) and digital finance (Ant Group). Their patronage has also groomed a new generation of titans including food and travel giant Meituan and Didi Chuxing -- China’s Uber. Those that prosper outside their aura, the largest being TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd., are rare.