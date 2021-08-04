China’s recent crackdown on education companies has left scars that could be long in healing.

Putting the fear of God into investors may help Beijing direct capital more easily into areas it prefers, but also risks magnifying volatility and complicating corporate-investment plans, as every regulatory blip is seen as a possible death sentence.

The trauma was visible when investors quickly dumped shares of game stocks Tuesday after a Chinese state newspaper called online games “opium for the mind." Chinese game giant Tencent dropped as much as 11% Tuesday, while rival NetEase lost 16% at one point. Even some Japanese and American game stocks fell on their exposure to China, the world’s largest game market.

Investors with longer memories are probably experiencing déjà vu: The government suspended new game approvals for nine months back in 2018, hitting earnings and share prices for the sector.

It isn’t clear whether the latest article portends any big changes. The government has long expressed its concern over social issues such as gaming addiction and exposure to violent content, especially among children. Tencent rebounded 3% Wednesday after the article disappeared and then reappeared without some of its harsher wording.

Chinese game companies have already put some restrictions in place for young gamers since the 2018 crackdown. Tencent says gamers below the age of 16 only accounted for 3.2% of its gross game receipts in the fourth quarter last year. The company said Tuesday it will further tighten limits on playing time and spending by children.

More regulations are still possible, but a crackdown as bad as in the education sector seems unlikely, especially when Chinese game companies are making inroads overseas. Tencent, in particular, has been acquiring game studios globally. Its PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

Yet investors traumatized by the tutoring-stock crackdown have now been trained to assume the worst. One problem with China’s newly centralized authoritarian governing apparatus under President Xi Jinping is that policy can change very quickly and with little warning—and also tends to overcorrect as different regulators and local governments pile on to curry favor. That is especially true since companies or individuals in the line of fire usually have little meaningful recourse.

While regulatory risks in China are always at the back of investors’ minds, the brutal cram school crackdown has made it crystal clear that focusing on apparent fundamentals—rather than political risk—can have disastrous consequences.

And that new caution is now reflected in lower multiples. Forward price-earnings ratios for Alibaba and Tencent both trade at more than a 20% discount to their five-year averages, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

It may be a long wait for the policy pendulum to swing back again. In the meantime, higher volatility and uncertainty for Chinese shares in general could also be long lasting.

