Tencent slims down as Beijing lightens up
- Chinese social-media and game giant is unwinding stakes in other companies, while investors cheer signs that Beijing may be loosening its grip
China’s Tencent is facing tough challenges. But its investors still have a few things to celebrate lately.
The social-media and game giant reported Wednesday a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue decline for the first time ever. Sales for the three months ended in September fell 2% from a year earlier, in line with analysts’ expectations. China’s economic slowdown and regulatory crackdown translated to lackluster game and advertising revenue for Tencent.
Net profit managed to eke out a 1% on-year increase, mainly due to a $5.8 billion gain from reclassifying its stake in Southeast Asian e-commerce and game company Sea Ltd. as a financial asset. Tencent’s representative resigned from Sea’s board in September, so it is no longer considered an associate company.
And investors are getting another boost from Tencent’s vast portfolio of companies. The company will distribute about $20 billion worth of shares in Chinese food-delivery company Meituan—around 90% of Tencent’s total stake—to its shareholders as dividends. The stake is equal to around 5.8% of Tencent’s market value. Tencent first invested in Meituan’s predecessor in 2014 and owns around 17% of the company.
Tencent did something similar last year when it distributed a $15 billion stake in e-commerce company JD.com as dividends. More divestments—especially large holdings in other Chinese internet companies—are likely, both to avoid regulatory scrutiny and to take profits to reinvest.
Lately though, the main thing investors have cared about is whether Beijing is pivoting from its restrictive policies. Tencent’s stock has surged 43% this month, though it is still down 60% from its peak last year.
The government has made tweaks to its strict pandemic restrictions and property crackdown over the past week, and the hope is that Beijing will soon make a fuller reversal on both these policies, which are the main two things that have been clouding the outlook for the Chinese economy.
What is more, China’s official state newspaper the People’s Daily published a commentary Wednesday saying the country shouldn’t miss the opportunity to explore the value of the videogame industry. It said the game industry could help drive the development of other technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Chinese game stocks jumped as investors hoped this could signal a change to the government’s punitive stance toward videogames.
Tencent has had a tumultuous couple of years, both directly and indirectly due to Beijing’s policies. Investors would welcome any signs that these policies are loosening up.
