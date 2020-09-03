Subscribe






Home >Companies >News >Tencent to engage with Indian authorities to ensure availability of app
Tencent Holdings' PUBG videogame

Tencent to engage with Indian authorities to ensure availability of app

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST Li Pei , Meg Shen , Reuters

  • Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings Ltd said it takes the protection of user privacy and data seriously, in response to India's banning of Chinese apps

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it takes the protection of user privacy and data seriously, in response to India's banning of Chinese apps.

The company said it would engage with Indian authorities to ensure the continued availability of its apps in India.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, the government said on Wednesday, citing data security concerns.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

