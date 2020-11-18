Tencent to invest in online education startup Udemy

It has a range of U.S. investments from private ones in Epic Games Inc. and Reddit Inc. to public companies such as Warner Music Group Corp. and Activision Blizzard Inc. Although its super-app WeChat is the target of a U.S. ban halted by a court injunction, Tencent has yet to take much of a blow as the world’s two biggest economies clash, unlike Huawei Technologies Co. or TikTok’s parent ByteDance Ltd. In China, Tencent is facing a government clampdown to reign in big tech’s monopoly power.