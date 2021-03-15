Tencent’s trillion-dollar valuation may have to wait

Shares have fallen 7.7% in the past two trading days following a Bloomberg report Friday that the company will likely be the next big target for regulators as Beijing takes on the country’s internet titans. Chinese regulators shocked investors by putting a brake on fintech company Ant Group’s record initial public offering at the last minute in November. Ant, backed by Alibaba, will now be regulated more like a bank. Tencent declined to comment on fintech regulatory matters.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in