Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tencent’s trillion-dollar valuation may have to wait

Tencent’s trillion-dollar valuation may have to wait

File Photo: The bigger concern for Tencent is whether the regulatory crackdown will go beyond fintech
2 min read . 05:02 PM IST Jacky Wong, The Wall Street Journal

A two-day plunge in Tencent’s shares has already wiped out $65 billion from the company’s market value

Just a few weeks ago, Chinese gaming and internet technology giant Tencent looked near to cracking a $1 trillion valuation. Shifting winds out of Beijing could blow that out of reach for quite a while.

Shares have fallen 7.7% in the past two trading days following a Bloomberg report Friday that the company will likely be the next big target for regulators as Beijing takes on the country’s internet titans. Chinese regulators shocked investors by putting a brake on fintech company Ant Group’s record initial public offering at the last minute in November. Ant, backed by Alibaba, will now be regulated more like a bank. Tencent declined to comment on fintech regulatory matters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.