Tenure to settle tax disputes stretched

1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2020, 02:17 AM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Tenure of the Vivad se Vishwas scheme for making tax payments without any additional charge extended till 31 December
  • 483,000 direct tax-related disputes are pending before various platforms

NEW DELHI : The Union government will extend the Vivad se Vishwas scheme till the end of December, offering six more months for businesses to settle their direct tax disputes, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

She said the tenure of the scheme for making tax payments without any additional charge will be extended till 31 December. Disputes pending at various platforms including tribunals, courts and arbitration panels are covered by the scheme. As per official estimates, there are 483,000 direct tax-related disputes pending before various platforms totalling 9.32 trillion. If the scheme is a success, it will boost government’s revenue and ease the burden on courts and tribunals. It allows beneficiaries to pay the disputed tax arrears without interest and penalty.

FM said all pending refunds to charitable trusts and non-corporate businesses and professions, including proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability partnerships and cooperatives, will be issued immediately. Also, the due date for filing income tax returns has been extended to 30 November and tax audit from 30 September to 31 October. Date of income tax assessments getting barred on 30 September will be extended to 31 December and those getting barred on 31 March 2021 will be extended to 30 September, 2021.

Experts welcomed the moves. “The move to release income tax refunds of all non-corporate tax payers is welcome, it should be done for all corporates whose refunds are due, thus injecting much-needed liquidity in business," said Sudhir Kapadia, national tax leader, EY India.

