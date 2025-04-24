Companies
Terai gin maker Globus Spirits eyes new categories in craft space
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 24 Apr 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Summary
- Globus Spirits' craft business is now its fastest-growing vertical.
- It is targeting about 20,000-25,000 cases of single malt Doaab this fiscal year
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Globus Spirits Ltd, known for its Terai gin and Doaab single malt, is looking to expand into new categories, including beer and additional variants of single malt whisky, as part of its strategy to diversify its business.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less