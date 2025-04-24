Terai gin maker Globus Spirits eyes new categories in craft space

Globus' luxury and higher-end brands have seen a 150% year-on-year growth in FY24, Swarup added. "We'll be creating more flavours or variants for Terai gin as well, which already has two variants as premium and above brands contribute more than 50% to our consumer business revenues," he said. He did not disclose the number of cases the company intends to target this year. It makes about 1.5 million cases of consumer spirits a month.