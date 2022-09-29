Tesla adds billionaire Airbnb co-founder Gebbia to board1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Joseph Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb has joined Tesla's board after stepping away from his full time role at Airbnb in July
Joseph Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb has joined Tesla's board after stepping away from his full time role at Airbnb in July
Listen to this article
Tesla Inc said on Wednesday that Airbnb Inc co-founder Joseph Gebbia has joined the electric vehicle maker's board, reversing a move to trim the number of directors at the world's most valuable carmaker.