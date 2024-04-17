Tesla again seeks shareholder nod for Musk's 2018 pay voided by judge
The compensation includes no salary or cash bonus, but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years. Tesla is now valued at $500.36 billion, according to LSEG data.
Tesla on Wednesday asked its shareholders to once again approve CEO Elon Musk's record-breaking $56 billion pay that was set in 2018, but was rejected by a Delaware judge in January.
