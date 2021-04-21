Tesla apologizes for its handling of China customer after outcry

A protest by an aggrieved Tesla customer at the Auto Shanghai expo on Monday sparked an online backlash against the U.S. car maker. The protester alleged that faulty brakes on her family’s Model 3 sedan had caused a crash that left her parents needing hospital treatment earlier this year. Last month, in response to earlier protests by the same person, Tesla issued a statement saying that the woman’s father had been speeding at the time of the crash, citing a police report.

