Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Elon Musk says

Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Elon Musk says

About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 4:40 p.m. ET (2140 GMT).
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Reuters

  • Tesla app was coming back online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners from connecting to their cars

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Friday that the company's mobile application was coming back online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners from connecting to their cars.

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Friday that the company's mobile application was coming back online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners from connecting to their cars.

Musk was responding to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app in Seoul, South Korea.

Musk was responding to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app in Seoul, South Korea.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk said.

About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 4:40 p.m. ET (2140 GMT), according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. There were just over 60 reports at around 9:20 p.m. ET.

"Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again," Musk said.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

How realistic is getting $100 billion FDI every year?

A Swiss army knife strategy for MFs to reduce your tax bill

Movies bear the cross for stars talking politics

Get ready for a sustained spell of inflation

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!