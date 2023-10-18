Tesla bats for tougher US fuel economy standards as other carmakers slam new proposal
Tesla has called for additional tightening of fuel economy standards in the US at a time when other carmakers are leading protests against the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Leading companies – including General Motors, Ford and Stellantis NV – now face a combined $10.5 billion in fines from 2027 to 2032 under stricter average fuel economy rules. The proposed guidelines are part of the Joe Biden-led government's bid to cut emissions and accelerate the country’s transition to electric vehicles.