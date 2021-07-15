Tesla battery supplier CATL rides EV boom to $200 billion-plus valuation

To be sure, the run-up has given CATL an exceptionally high valuation. The stock now trades at about 103 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, according to FactSet. The equivalent price-earnings ratios for LG Chem and Panasonic are 19.3 times and 13.2 times, respectively. CATL’s first-quarter net profit was 1.95 billion yuan—the equivalent of $301 million, and more than double what it earned in the same quarter a year earlier.