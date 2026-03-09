Tesla billionaire doubles Nvidia stake; says convinced AI not a bubble, hopes contribution ‘calms nervous market’

Billionaire Leo KoGuan is convinced that the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is not a bubble, and these companies are a solid investment lead, similar to his “all-in” stance in Tesla. In a post first made on 5 March, the investor said he bought a million shares in Jensen Huang's AI chipmaker and followed it up with another 1 million buy the next day.

Notably, KoGuan has doubled his Nvidia stake amid a global sell-off sparked by geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia and fears of an AI bubble.

‘Convinced AI is NOT a bubble’ “I was all-in-Tesla; I am still mostly in Tesla + T-bills. I bought 1 million shares of Nvidia last night, plan to buy more. I am convinced AI is NOT a bubble, it is only the beginning,” he wrote in the first post last Thursday.

On Friday he added that his position has doubled, with hopes to “contribute a little to calm the nervous market”. He said: “As promised, I bought additional 1 million shares of NVDA today. Hence, my total position of NVDA is 2 million shares. Hopefully, I can contribute a little to calm the nervous market. Good luck all.”

There were no other details available about the purchase.

Leo KoGuan net worth According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI), the acquisition is notable as KoGuan's holdings have so far been tied to only one stock — Tesla. The index estimates his net worth at $13.4 billion.

The report further estimated that the billionaire investor spent around $350 million to acquire Nvidia shares, based on recent closing price.

The timing is of particular note as global markets are roiled due to the United States, Israel and Iran war in the Middle East, and many are worried that equities will continue to crash if the conflict drags on. At present, there seems to be no concrete signs of near-term peace.

Nvidia has fallen about 5% this year through Friday’s close, while Tesla is down nearly 12%, compared with a less-than 2% drop in the S&P 500, the Bloomberg report added.

According to another Bloomberg report, Big Tech has lost its sheen over the recent weeks amid concerns over inflated spend. The Magnificent Seven are down over 6% since October, while the S&P is flat. The trend shows a reversal from 2023 and 2024, where Mag-7 tripled or quadrupled the S&P 500’s return, it added.

Nvidia sets $4 million target cash bonus for Jensen Huang Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Nvidia has adopted a new variable compensation plan for Huang, which sets the CEO with a target cash bonus of $4 million in FY27.

Citing a regulatory filing, the report said that Nvidia's compensation committee approved the plan on March 2. The updated method ties executive cash bonuses to the achievement of specific revenue goals for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

Huang's total compensation for 2025 was $49.9 million, driven largely by stock awards valued at $38.8 million, it added citing a regulatory filing from last May.

The world's most valuable company reported better-than-expected results last month for the January quarter and forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates. Nvidia said it expects fiscal first-quarter sales of $78 billion, plus or minus 2%.