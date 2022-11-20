Tesla board’s view that Elon Musk is irreplaceable emerged in pay trial

The pay deal requires Mr. Musk to remain either CEO or chief product officer and executive chairman for the tranches to vest, but doesn’t stipulate that he must dedicate a specific amount of time to the car maker. During the trial, he and other Tesla board members rejected any suggestion that the pay deal should have done so. In September 2018, Mr. Musk agreed to step down from his role as Tesla’s chairman in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.