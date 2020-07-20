Tesla boom supercharges stock of world’s biggest EV battery firm

“LG Chem has the largest capacity for EV batteries in the world now and it’s even increasing it, while rivals are not doing so," said Wooho Rho, an analyst at Meritz Securities Co. Rho and at least six other analysts raised their price targets for LG Chem this month, with Meritz expecting a consolidated operating profit of 532 billion won ($440 million) for the quarter ended June, the most in about two years.