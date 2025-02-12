Tesla can’t afford another Twitter-size distraction

CEOs have long dabbled in politics. But few have had as big a public profile as Musk, and few public companies are more closely tied to the image of their chief than Tesla. In a report last week, Stifel analysts said Tesla’s trailing four-week net favorability rating is “nearing all-time lows," according to their survey. “We believe the negative downturn in consumers’ perception of Elon Musk is captured in our proprietary survey data out of our Stifel Think Tank Group and potentially results in a headwind to sales," the report read. Rusch of Oppenheimer also called Musk’s political activity “a potential overhang" on Tesla’s sales in his report.