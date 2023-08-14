Tesla car price: Model Y ₹1.5 lakh cheaper now; Elon Musk's company declares discounts after sales drop in China1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Tesla has reduced car prices of Model Y variants in China by 14,000 yuan (equivalent to about ₹1.5 lakh) as Elon Musk's company plans to offer insurance subsidies for Model 3 buyers.
In the ongoing intense price battle, Tesla Inc. has implemented a significant reduction of 14,000 yuan (equivalent to about ₹1.5 lakh) for its upper-tier Model Y variants within China.
