Tesla cars can now recognise and respond to traffic lights, stop signs

Updated: 28 Apr 2020

  • The update is available in Tesla vehicles equipped with the third version of the onboard computer that powers Autopilot
  • The feature, 'Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control,' when activated will slow the car down to a stop for traffic lights and stop signs

Washington D.C.: With a software update, some of the Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights and stop signs.

The update is available in vehicles equipped with the third version of the onboard computer that powers Autopilot, which the company refers to as 'Hardware 3'.

The feature, 'Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control,' when activated will slow the car down to a stop for traffic lights and stop signs.

The drivers must pull the Autopilot stalk once or manually press the accelerator pedal to continue through the stop line.

"Performance may be degraded in difficult environments with pedestrians, rain, direct sunlight or when approaching traffic controls that are obstructed," The Verge cited the statement of the company.

The company also advised its drivers to pay close attention and "be ready to take immediate action at all times, including braking."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

