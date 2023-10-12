Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced that all Tesla Superchargers in Israel will be provided free of charge in a post on X last night. These Superchargers, created by the American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc., are part of a high-voltage direct current fast-charging network designed for electric cars. This statement came amid ongoing Israel-Palestine war. Another user expressed dismissal over Elon's reaction and inability to provide relief measures or concrete support to the people in the war torn area amid unfolding widespread violence. Also read: Justin Bieber takes down Instagram post with image of Gaza and ironical caption, ‘praying for Israel’; What netizens say

Tesla declared that all 22 of its Supercharger stations in Israel will be available for free, reported electrek. Tesla in the past offered free Supercharging in regions where Tesla owners may need to quickly evacuate dangerous areas. This includes areas facing natural disasters like hurricanes in Florida and California wildfires, as well as conflict zones such as during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One user stated, “And there is no electricity in Gaza" questioning the feasibility of free charging at Supercharger stations. To this Elon Musk responded, “I hope that electricity and essential services are rapidly restored to Gaza."