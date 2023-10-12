Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers free charging at Supercharger stations in Israel.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced that all Tesla Superchargers in Israel will be provided free of charge in a post on X last night. These Superchargers, created by the American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc., are part of a high-voltage direct current fast-charging network designed for electric cars. This statement came amid ongoing Israel-Palestine war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user expressed dismissal over Elon's reaction and inability to provide relief measures or concrete support to the people in the war torn area amid unfolding widespread violence.

Tesla declared that all 22 of its Supercharger stations in Israel will be available for free, reported electrek. Tesla in the past offered free Supercharging in regions where Tesla owners may need to quickly evacuate dangerous areas. This includes areas facing natural disasters like hurricanes in Florida and California wildfires, as well as conflict zones such as during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Joe Biden issues warning to Iran on Gaza situation, says 'Be Careful' One user stated, “And there is no electricity in Gaza" questioning the feasibility of free charging at Supercharger stations. To this Elon Musk responded, “I hope that electricity and essential services are rapidly restored to Gaza."

In another post on X last week Elon musk expressed concern over the war stricken region and stated, "Sorry to see what's happening in Israel. I hope there can be peace one day."

One of the user talked about the political motive behind this move stating, "This doesn't help fight terrorism, it just aids civilians caught up in the politics." to which another replied, “Just aiding civilians is a highly intelligent thing to do especially in a crisis."

While a Supercharging session is not very expensive for Tesla owners however, Tesla's gesture serves as a supportive measure. In the past, Tesla had taken more impactful steps by extending the range of vehicles with software-locked battery packs in similar circumstances. This move enabled Tesla owners to travel further during emergencies.

