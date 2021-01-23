Tesla claims engineer stole secrets just three days into the job

Khatilov said he was surprised and shocked by Tesla’s lawsuit. He said in an interview that after he was hired on Dec. 28, Tesla sent him a file containing information for new hires. He said he transferred it to his personal Dropbox cloud account to use later on his personal computer.“Nobody told me using Dropbox is prohibited," Khatilov said. “I don’t know why they claim it’s sensitive information, I didn’t have access to any sensitive information." Companies wanting to maintain protection over files normally block their improper installation, he added.Days later, Khatilov said he showed Tesla the information in his Dropbox when security asked, and deleted the data at the company’s request. A few hours later Tesla called to tell him he was fired.