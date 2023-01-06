Tesla cuts prices once again in China, introduces S and X models

The newly introduced Model S, with a redesigned interior, is priced at 789,900 yuan, while the Plaid version — Tesla’s fastest car, taking only 2.1 seconds to go from zero to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour — will be sold from 1.01 million yuan. The Model X SUV is priced from 879,900 yuan and the Model X Plaid starts at 1.04 million yuan. Deliveries will begin as soon as in the first half of this year, Tesla said.