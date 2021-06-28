Tesla dealt big blow as almost all Cars it sold in China need safety fix

While Tesla apologized via its official customer support account on Weibo, saying that it will “continue to improve safety in strict accordance with national requirements," the recall tops a string of embarrassing setbacks for the company in China. A protest that went viral at the Shanghai auto show in mid-April and a spate of crashes has soured public opinion toward the EV pioneer and a few local governments and official institutions are reviewing Tesla ownership among their staff, citing concerns the cars pose security risks.

