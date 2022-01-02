OPEN APP
Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates
Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.

Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

