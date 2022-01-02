Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2022, 10:03 PM IST
- Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.
