Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates

Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates

Tesla cars lined up at a factory | File Photo
1 min read . 10:03 PM IST Reuters

  • Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.

Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.

Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!