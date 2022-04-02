This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the first quarter, the company produced 291,189 units of Model 3/Y, while deliveries were at 295,324 units. Meanwhile, a total of 14,218 units were produced of Model S/X with deliveries of 14,724 units.
US-based Tesla produced more than 305,000 vehicles in the first quarter of the current year (January - March 2022). While the electric vehicle giant delivered 310,000 vehicles.
With that, Tesla has reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the quarter led by ramp-up production at its Shanghai factory.
In the first quarter, the company produced 291,189 units of Model 3/Y, while deliveries were at 295,324 units.
Meanwhile, a total of 14,218 units were produced of Model S/X with deliveries of 14,724 units.
Reuters reported that Wall Street had expected deliveries of 308,836 cars, according to Refinitiv data.
The performance in Q1 comes despite the "ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns," Tesla pointed out in a statement.
In its statement, today, the Elon Musk-backed company stated that Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.
