Companies
Tesla does a tango with Indian parts makers
Summary
- India shift generated $135-150 mn business for component firms
NEW DELHI : Indian auto parts makers are emerging as preferred suppliers to Tesla Inc. as it diversifies away from China, two people familiar with the development said, with the US electric car giant often willing to pay a higher price for the shift.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more