Tesla does a tango with Indian parts makers

All completely built-up (CBUs) vehicles priced below $40,000 now face an import duty of 70%, and a new national EV policy may slash it to 15-30% for EVs priced $25,000-35,000, Mint had reported. At 15% duty, these CBUs will be on par with the import duty for CKD (completely knocked down) cars. This will also come with the caveat that they begin local manufacturing in the next two to three years and a clause to claw back the duty sop if they fail to do so.