Home >Companies >News >Tesla employees tested positive for coronavirus at California plant: Report
FILE PHOTO: Motorists drive past Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Motorists drive past Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo (REUTERS)

Tesla employees tested positive for coronavirus at California plant: Report

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 10:49 AM IST IANS

  • One worker said a supervisor confirmed two positive cases to a group at the facility
  • US President Donald Trump last month backed Musk in his fight with the local authorities in California

San Francisco: In some bad news for a defiant Elon Musk, several Tesla workers at the Fremont (California) production facility that was reopened forcibly despite health warnings from the County have been tested corona positive.

According to a report in The Washington Post, two workers with knowledge of the situation was quoted as saying that "supervisors held meetings with their teams to disclose the company had reported several cases of the coronavirus, and the employees affected were told to stay home".

One of the workers said a supervisor confirmed two positive cases to a group at the Fremont-based seat assembly facility, the report added.

US President Donald Trump last month backed Musk in his fight with the local authorities in California as he reopened the company's electric car factory in Fremont that employs nearly 10,000 workers against the state guidelines.

Defying the stay-at-home order in place, Musk reopened Tesla factory, challenging the authorities to arrest him if he has defied the rules.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me," Musk tweeted.

Later, Tesla and Alameda County came to an agreement allowing the company to restart production if it adhered to strict social distancing.

The worker told the Post that three people who had been quarantined because of potential exposure had returned to work, but those who tested positive haven't returned to the factory.

The Tesla California plant was shut on March 23 under a six-county order in the San Francisco area, which was extended through May 31.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Tesla Model Y during the unveiling event (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

Tesla Model Y experiencing production challenges: Elon Musk

1 min read . 09 Jun 2020
A Tesla Model S electric vehicle drives along a row of occupied superchargers at Tesla's primary vehicle factory (Reuters)

Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory in California, Trump supports him

2 min read . 12 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout