Tesla eyes Asian mkts with upcoming low-cost model1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Currently, Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory, the main export hub and its largest manufacturing facility, ships to Thailand and Singapore and will soon start exporting to Malaysia.
New Delhi: Tesla, the American automotive company led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is eyeing new opportunities in Asia with its cutting-edge ‘new-gen platform’, which seeks to introduce more budget-friendly compact and sub-compact electric vehicles (EV) that have the potential to drive large volumes across developing Southeast Asian markets.
