Tesla eyes Asian mkts with upcoming low-cost model

“Tesla is well-positioned in the developed world, including North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia and China, but it is not competitive in the developing markets, where income levels are lower, and Tesla’s current prices are not competitive there. In Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, Tesla isn’t competitive against Chinese brands’ starting offer in EVs in these regions. A $25,000 Tesla in India could be interesting, but what would be affordable is an even smaller price tag. Today, EVs in the developed world are facing price issues. Even if Tesla comes up with a $25,000 EV in India, it won’t shake up the market as the Indian consumer’s affordability is far less than that," said Felipe Munoz, global automotive analyst, JATO, said in an interview.